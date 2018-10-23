Cardi B Drops Fire New Single ‘Money’ Two Days Early & Fans Are Freaking Out

Surprise! Cardi B just dropped her new single ‘Money,’ 2 days early and fans are already obsessed with the track!

Okurrr! Cardi B, 26, dropped her latest smash, “Money,” out of nowhere on Oct. 23, and it was the best surprise for fans of the rapper. The track is ALLLL about what a boss Cardi is! “Cold ass bitch, I give boss chills//Ten different looks and my looks all kill//I kiss ’em in the mouth, I feel all grills//Heat in the car, that’s meals on wheels,” she raps on the track. The hard-hitting track is the perfect example of her glow up through the years. I was born to flex//Diamonds on my neck//I like boarding jets, I like morning sex// she says in another verse. Tell em’ Cardi!

Fans of the rapper went crazy for the track immediately after its release! “Yessssss Go Off # CardiB!!!!! # Money Is F–kig Nasty!!!!!!!!!!” one fan said after listening. “ # Money is a whole bop. Cardi did it again,” another wrote. “Cardi B – Money slayyyys.. she blessed us early,” another Tweeted, grateful for the song’s early release!

The Bardi Gang already new this track would be fire. I mean, just look at the photo Cardi used as the cover art. The rapper shocked fans when she stripped down to absolutely nothing for the song’s artwork, donning nothing but designer heels, and bedazzled gloves. The steamy snapshot may have been the rapper’s sexiest pic to date! In nothing but an all-metal chain hat by Laurel DeWitt, and Versace heels, Cardi once again proved what a boss she truly is.

“Money”‘ is seriously an instant bop! The queen did it again, and if you need us – we’ll be listening to this one on repeat all day long. If the rest of the music Cardi has been cooking up sounds anything like this, we’re in for a treat.