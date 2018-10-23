Britney Spears’ Most Iconic Music Video Looks, From ‘..Baby One More Time’ To ‘Circus’ & Beyond

Britney Spears’ iconic smash hit ‘…Baby One More Time’ is officially 20-years-old, & we’re celebrating by looking back at all of the pop star’s most iconic video looks!

It’s hard to believe that Britney Spears‘ debut single, “…Baby One More” turns 20 on Oct. 23, but alas, the ’90s have come and gone and the teenage Brit we once knew now is the 36-year-old reigning queen of Las Vegas. After racking up more hits through the years than we could have imagined, Britney has solidified her spot not only as a music icon, but a style icon as well! The pop princess has stunned in dozens of music videos throughout her career, and each time, debuted a new iconic outfit that was truly unforgettable. In honor of the 20-year milestone of her first ever video, we’re taking a look back at all her most memorable music video looks to date!

When Britney first stepped onto the scene with her “…Baby One More Time” video, she sent jaws dropping to the floor. Just a teenager at the time, Brit’s sexy schoolgirl outfit caused a major ruckus, and was instantly deemed inappropriate by parents everywhere, but looking back – Britney was just ahead of her time! With a white crop top which exposed her red bra, and a short black skirt, her school “uniform” was an instant classic look from the pop star!

You can’t look back on Brit’s most iconic music videos without mentioning her “(You Drive Me) Crazy” video, where she hit up a diner with Melissa Joan Hart. Brit starts off the visual in nerdy pink glasses and pigtails, as she rocks a waitress uniform, but quickly replaces her conservative ensemble with a much sexier look. Britney breaks it down in the dance floor in an emerald green crop top, and skin-tight black velour pants. This outfit just screams ’90s! With her blonde hair running wild, Britney had fans mesmerized with the epic energy-filled video.

In 2009, Britney took fans to the “Circus,” and the visual for her hit single brought some major glamour. In tight pin curls, and a sparkling diamond choker, Britney looked like a modern day version of Marilyn Monroe in the video! She proved to be the ultimate ring leader, and got down with a team of dancers in a sexy circus-inspired outfit. In one scene, she steals the show, in a sheer, glittering bodysuit. All of these looks had fans fawning over her at the time, and the video’s longevity has fans still watching today. Get to clicking through the gallery above for a look at all of her most iconic music video looks to date!