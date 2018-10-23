Kim Kardashian Freaking Over Rumors Blac Chyna’s Joining ‘LHH’: She Could ‘Embarrass’ The Family

Rumor has it that Blac Chyna’s allegedly joining the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ world, and Kim Kardashian’s NOT about it. Kim, we learned exclusively, is worried for her family — especially Rob!

Someone who isn’t excited that Blac Chyna‘s potentially joining the Love & Hip Hop franchise? Kim Kardashian. Rob Kardashian‘s protective big sister is pretty much convinced that letting this “loose cannon” appear on the reality show will mean bad things for their entire family, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is afraid Chyna might embarrass herself, Rob, and everyone in the family, which really makes her nervous,” they said. “Kim knows that Rob likes his privacy, and so Kim would hate for him to be put in an uncomfortable situation,” like having his and Chyna’s dirty laundry aired on Love & Hip Hop. “Kim doesn’t think it’s healthy for Dream [Kardashian, Rob and Chyna’s daughter] to be raised in an environment like that.”

MTO reported today that Chyna was allegedly signing a contract with LHH, but it was unclear when she would be joining the franchise. “Chyna didn’t sign on to be a part of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, or Atlanta, or New York. She’s going to show up on all the shows – like how we saw K Michelle or Safaree [Samuels],” a source told the outlet. Joining the show could potentially make her one of the richest reality TV stars, they said. And that worries the Kardashians. It’s not just Kim who has her misgivings about this rumor. The other Kardashian women — Kourt, Khloe, Kris — Have “major trust issues when it comes to Chyna, so they worry about what she could do or say to hurt them on TV,” our insider said.

“There’s no love lost between Chyna and the Kardashian women, and they’re pretty certain that Chyna is going to use their name to score some publicity. Let’s face it — her going on a foul-mouthed rampage against them would make some headlines around the world,” they said. And Rob? He really doesn’t care what Chyna, or his family does. “Chyna is very much her own woman, and he respects her for that,” the source said. “As far as he is concerned, his sisters are big enough to fight their own battles.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.