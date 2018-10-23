Beyonce Goes Braless In Plunging Blazer & Looks Hotter Than Ever In Sexy New Pics

In a new series of Instagram photos, Beyonce looks SERIOUSLY stunning while rocking a blazer with nothing underneath. See the high-fashion shots here!

Beyonce returned to Instagram after more than a week with some fierce new photos on Oct. 22. The singer showed off a series of pics of herself in a super chic ensemble, which she managed to make look totally sexy by going braless underneath. Although the blazer and pants combo would generally provide a very covered-up look, Bey took things to the next level by wearing nothing under the jacket to put her cleavage on display. She looked fierce AF as she struck a variety of poses in the outfit, too.

Of course, it helped that she paired the look with sunglasses and blue lipstick, which really took things to the next level. Bey’s hair and glam was totally on-point, with her locks styled in purposefully messy, loose waves, which she let flow over her shoulders. In one shot from the shoot, she was even joined by her hubby, JAY-Z, and the two looked super happy as they giggled at something he was showing her on his phone. After recently wrapping up their On The Run II tour, it’s nice to see these lovebirds enjoying their time off!

The tour began in June, and lasted all summer long before wrapping up on Oct. 4 in Seattle, so Beyonce and JAY-Z have quite literally been “on the run” for several months now. Oh, and this all happened just one YEAR after she gave birth to twins, so there’s been a lot going on!

Bey will likely take the rest of the year off, but we cant wait to see what she comes back at us with in 2019. It’s time for some new solo music, am I right?!