Asia’h Epperson Says She’s ‘Standing Tall’ After T.I. & Tiny Fight Over Her On ‘Friends & Family Hustle’

Asia’h Epperson is claiming that she’s staying ‘true’ to herself and ‘standing tall’ after T.I. and Tiny feuded over Tip slapping her butt on the season premiere of ‘Friends and Family Hustle.’

Just when we thought the scandal of T.I. butt slapping actress Asia’h Epperson back in June had finally blown over, he and wife Tiny Harris got into a huge feud about it on the season premiere of Friends and Family Hustle on Oct. 22. They two fought over how it was caught on tape and shared around the internet, and Asia’h, 30, is trying to stay above it all. the former Greenleaf star took to Instagram on Oct. 23 and wrote, “Take it from me, don’t be caged by the opinions of others. Stay true to yourself and stand tall above the bullsh*t.” She included a pic of her looking gorgeous in a black sweatshirt and capris.

Her message comes after Tip and Tiny got into it over him slapping Asia’h on her booty backstage at a concert in June. “Tip and I’s relationship is very complicated,” Tiny admitted in the season premiere of Friend and Family Hustle. “As of right now, the divorce is off. We’re in a better place, but there’s still setbacks in getting back to where we used to be. We’re still living separate.”

The “setback” was Tip playing booty grab with Asia’h. “You should not be grabbing on nobody’s ass,” Tiny said. “I care about the cheating and the disrespect.” For T.I., he was mainly upset that the video was spread around social media and caused him so much trouble at home. “Now, all of a sudden, everybody’s opinion makes it into the house,” he told Tiny. “I hate it. I don’t care about how they feel. I care about you feel. I love you. The chemistry of you and I cannot be duplicated. You can put you with somebody else, me with somebody else — and you ain’t going to get the same thing,” he assured her.

He eventually admitted his mistake, telling Tiny, “Ultimately, I was wrong, of course. I will accept accountability in the part that I played.” While she didn’t allow him to move back in at the time, Tiny eventually relented and the two are back living together as husband and wife. The 43-year-old told the cameras that she was thankful that she had her girlfriends around to support her when Tip steps out of line, but that “Our eight year anniversary is coming up and this time around, it’s a new beginning.”