Ariana Grande Says She’s Ready To Tour After Mac Miller’s Death & Pete Davidson Split: ‘My Heart Needs It’

Arianators rejoice! Your girl Ari is ready to hit the road again, and fans can expect tour dates ‘ASAP’ according to the singer herself.

Fans of Ariana Grande, 25, got some sweet news on Oct. 22. The singer took to Twitter to announce that she is ready to tour again! One hopeful fan sent a Tweet to Ari asking about the possibility of a Sweetener tour, and to their delight, the singer actually replied with the good news! “i’m ready. my heart needs it actually. finalizing a few more things but i’m tryna get em dates to u asap,” she wrote in reply. We are so ready to hear her Sweetener album live!

Ari is definitely putting her brave face on for this tour. The songstress has been through a lot this year. Fans of the pop star know that it was just this past September that her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away due to an overdose, and that her current relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson, fizzled away in October. Since the news of the split first broke on Oct. 14, Ari has been laying relatively low, so fans were surprised to hear of any plans of a tour, especially after her rep released a statement saying Ari would be taking a break from the public eye. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” the statement read. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Now tides have turned, and Ari is apparently ready to hit the ground running. Although Ari’s Tweet was later deleted, fans are hoping she meant every word, and that they will indeed see an official tour announcement soon. The new tour would mark Ariana’s first full-fledged tour following her headlining run on the 2017 Dangerous Woman tour, where a tragic terrorist attack took place. On the May 22nd date in Manchester, UK, several bombs were detonated outside her show, resulting in 22 people being killed, and 119 others being injured.

Ariana confirms she is ready to tour and is still finalizing a few more things!#SweetenerTour pic.twitter.com/y5LWMF11yQ — Grande Tour News (@GrandeTourNews) October 22, 2018

Not only is Ari planning a new tour, she apparently has some new music in the works as well. On Oct. 22, the singer’s brother, Frankie Grande, shared a snapshot on Instagram, which revealed his sis has been hitting the recording studio. “visiting my sister in the studio with my mommy and my nonna. these are the three strongest women i know,” he wrote in his caption. We love seeing that Ari is ready to hit the road and the studio again, despite all that she’s been through in the past year. Sure, she may still be ‘finalizing’ a few things, but hopefully we’ll all be singing “God is a Woman” with Ari at a live show sooner than later!