Angelina Jolie’s Life Is ‘Empty’ Without Brad Pitt In It — She ‘Struggles’ To Imagine Herself With Anybody Else

Angelina Jolie can barely ‘envision’ the successor to Brad Pitt, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! What’s interrupting her daydreams about a new love?

Angelina Jolie, 43, is caught between nostalgia and acceptance. As the two-year anniversary since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, 54, approaches, a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “It’s really dawned on Angelina recently how empty her life is without Brad in it.” With that said, our source adds that Angie has “pretty much gone through all seven stages of grieving a break-up now.” The Maleficent actress has especially ruminated on one stage, which is important for “moving forward,” our source claims.

“Even though the worst was probably the anger stage, she’s been struggling a lot with the last one, redirected hope,” our source reveals. “Moving forward and knowing that she will be OK without Brad, and that they will never be together again, has been a lot for Angelina to process, even though she’s pretty much accepted that fact now.” Angelina met Brad, who’s now shooting Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, on the set of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the summer of 2004. Photos of them as a couple surfaced from Kenya in April of 2005, just a few months after Brad and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their split…and the rest is history. “They shared so many good times, not to mention six kids together, and a large part of her still believes that he was the love of her life and her soulmate,” our source goes on. Angelina and Brad share children Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. With all that history behind her, here’s why Angelina struggles to imagine life with another man.

“Angelina hates to think she will never meet somebody else again, but she struggles to imagine herself with anybody but Brad,” our source explains. Our source continues that it’s been “really tough” for Angelina to move on, as she’s had “lovers here and there” that were never serious. Of course, our source isn’t suggesting the Oscar-winning actress wants to get back together with Brad, as she’s accepted they’re a done deal. But Angie’s still feeling stuck. “The truth is, she just can’t envision what that person would look like, or who they would be, other than Brad, and in all honestly, she knows that ship has well and truly sailed,” our source says.

And it’s difficult for us to imagine a couple outside Brangelina. Their romance caused a sensation, which even caught Angelina off-guard when it happened. “We just became kind of a pair,” she told Vogue in a 2007 interview, regarding their time spent on set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. “And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration.”