‘DWTS’ Cast Dishes On Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Romance Rumors: ‘They Really Like Each Other’

Rumors of a romance between ‘DWTS’ partners, Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren, heated up during the show’s Oct. 22 episode, and we caught up with fellow cast members EXCLUSIVELY to get the scoop on what’s going on!

The chemistry between Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten has been off the charts during this season of Dancing With The Stars, and the judges and producers couldn’t help but finally point it out during Disney Night on Oct. 22. Alexis and Alan were coy about whether or not their dancing partnership has turned into something romantic, but fellow contestant, Milo Manheim, admitted that he definitely thinks there’s a little spark between the pair!

“I think that they really like each other,” Milo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the show. “They click — but just like me and Witney [Carson] do. Sometimes, you never know…but they really like each other. They are really great people. That’s all I want to say about it.” His partner, Witney, added, “We will see how it plays out! But a few different things go through my mind. I mean, it could definitely be fake, sometimes it could be real. I think they definitely do get along, but again, we’ll have to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Arnold, who’s partnered with DeMarcus Ware, threw her two cents in, as well. “I think it’s beautiful!” she gushed. “They are both amazing people, so if they end up being together, even have a relationship in any way, I would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ They are both amazing people and I think they have good hearts. I would love to see either of them happy with whomever they are with.”

As for Cheryl Burke and Juan Pablo di Pace…they remained much more coy. “We don’t think about it!” he told us, to which she added, “I think it’s none of our business. It is what it is. Look, if you want to spend time with someone after working with them for as long as we work together, then more power to you. If you can make it work through this competition…then you’re good.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that romance rumors blossomed between DWTS partners, and in one case, it actually worked in the long run! Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec wound up getting married after their time on the show together — and now they have baby twins!