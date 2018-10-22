Will Caitlyn Jenner Appears On ‘The Hills’ With Brody? — Frankie Delgado Teases Why It Could Happen
MTV is bringing back ‘The Hills,’ with both new and old cast members! — And, Frankie Delgado spills the tea on if we’ll see Caitlyn Jenner when the ‘dramatic’ reboot hits the small screen!
Frankie Delgado is one of the OG cast members returning to the small screen in MTV’s reboot of The Hills! — But, after the show added some new faces, including Mischa Barton, 32, fans began to wonder if Brody Jenner‘s father, Caitlyn, 68, would appear on the hit show. “Bruce! I don’t think so. Well — You never know!” Delgado told HollywoodLife.com and other reporters at the VIP Opening of Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday, October 11. “I can’t give you all the secrets! Let’s just say whatever’s real is going to be there. If the relationship with Brody is there, it’s going to be there,” Delgado teased!
The Hills: New Beginnings was announced in August 2018, when most of the cast reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Stars who are already confirmed to return to the hit show include OG cast members, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby and, as mentioned, Delgado and Jenner will return. There will also be new faces joining the cast, including, Disney’s Kyle Massey, two bloggers (who remain unidentified), Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s son, Brandon, and, as mentioned above, Mischa Barton.
Noticeable absences from the reboot include the show’s original main stars, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Conrad has since been focused on her husband, William Tell and their son, Liam, as well as her businesses and clothing line. As for Cavallari? — While the mother of three is doing the same, she is consumed with her own show, Very Cavallari, on the E! network.
When asked if he thinks Conrad will change her mind and join The Hills cast in the revival, he said, “I don’t know. I wouldn’t be able to answer that question.” Delgado explained: “I think that she has her life in Laguna and she’s really happy with her husband and her kid.”