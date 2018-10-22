Will Caitlyn Jenner Appears On ‘The Hills’ With Brody? — Frankie Delgado Teases Why It Could Happen

MTV is bringing back ‘The Hills,’ with both new and old cast members! — And, Frankie Delgado spills the tea on if we’ll see Caitlyn Jenner when the ‘dramatic’ reboot hits the small screen!



Frankie Delgado is one of the OG cast members returning to the small screen in MTV’s reboot of The Hills! — But, after the show added some new faces, including Mischa Barton, 32, fans began to wonder if Brody Jenner‘s father, Caitlyn, 68, would appear on the hit show. “Bruce! I don’t think so. Well — You never know!” Delgado told HollywoodLife.com and other reporters at the VIP Opening of Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday, October 11. “I can’t give you all the secrets! Let’s just say whatever’s real is going to be there. If the relationship with Brody is there, it’s going to be there,” Delgado teased!

Filming for The Hills: New Beginnings, which is set to premiere in 2019, has been “going good,” Delgado said. “I t’s going to be very dramatic again.” As for what will separate the reboot from the original, Delgado revealed that it’s all about their lives as grown adults. “You’re seeing a different time in our life. We’re married, most of us. Most of us have kids,” he explained. “It’s not the same like, ‘Hey, let’s pick up and go to Vegas like we used to.’ You’re going to see it’s not how it used to be. It used to be about the parties and this is going to be more about family. It’ll be like a ‘Housewives’ meets ‘The Hills’ cast.”