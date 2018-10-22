Trump Trolled For Tweeting ‘Emergency’ As ‘Emergy’: He’s An ‘Incompetent Buffoon’

It’s a national ’emergy’! At least that’s what Trump said in an incendiary tweet about struggling migrants. He’s being mocked for the typo and slammed for the gross tweet.

Breaking news: the sky is blue, the Pope’s Catholic, grass is green, and Donald Trump is foaming at the mouth about immigrants. The president took to his favorite social medium, Twitter, this morning to tweet about the “caravan” of people who are moving through Mexico from Central America to reach the southern US border. To Trump, these approximately 7000 in need, including children, are dangerous criminals, and preventing them from coming to the United States is a National…Emergy. Let’s be clear; that’s his typo, not ours!

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!” Note that there is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that Middle Easterners are “mixed in” with the migrants from Central America (namely Honduras). People on Twitter are rightfully outraged by the absurd and offensive nature of the tweet — and also that once again, the president can’t spell anything right.

The tweets started pouring in. “For those who already forgot…A National Emergy is what national emergencies came to be called following the Bowling Green Massacre,” @pablohk tweeted. Good one! “We got a real emergy on our hands here,” @KandyKakes77 wrote. “Proofread, my dude. Proofread.” @GlitchXero said. “What new US laws would you like to pass to stop a group of refugees from moving through ANOTHER COUNTRY? Are you going to sign an executive order that gives you authority to pass laws in Mexico? They may have something to say about that. What an incompetent buffoon,” @thecat854 tweeted. Most people just really wanted to know (sarcastically) what an “emergy” actually is.

