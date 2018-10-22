‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Final Night Of Battles Kicks Off — Who Will Make It To The Knockouts?

This is it for the The Battles on The Voice! Contestants from each team will battle it out for the last time before the next part of the competition — The Knockouts! If you’ve been watching each week, or reading our weekly recaps, then you were introduced to each of the coaches celebrity advisors. — Blake Shelton‘s advisor is Keith Urban; Kelly Clarkson‘s is Thomas Rhett; Jennifer Hudson‘s is Halsey; And, Adam’s is Cee Lo Green.

Here’s how the Battles work: Coaches will dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice, and sharing the secrets of their success along with the help from their celebrity advisers. During the battle rounds the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals during the battle rounds.

TEAM BLAKE: KEITH PALUSO Vs. DAVE FENLEY — The two bearded country rock singers went head to head with their guitars in hand. They performed “I’m A One Woman Man” by George Jones. The battle seemed to be in Dave’s favor when he began to expand his range. But, Keith’s consistent raspy range made him the most impressive singer in the battle.

TEAM BLAKE : Keith

: Keith STEALS: Adam

See the full teams:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Delaney Silvernell; Kymberli Joye; Erika Zade; Cody Ray Raymond; Abby Gates; Josh Davis; Natasia Greycloud;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Dave Fenley; Chris Kroeze; Kayley Hill; Caeland Garner; Katrina Cain; Colton Smith;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Foushee; Reagan Strange; Natalie Brady; Jake Wells; Funsho;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; MaKENZIE Thomas; Mike Parker; Zaxai; Lela; Matt Johnson; Sandyredd; Anthony Arya;