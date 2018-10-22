‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Discovers Ryan Was Arrested & Tyler Visits His Dad In Rehab

The truth behind one of Ryan Edwards’ latest arrests was revealed during the Oct. 22 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Want to know why he was sent to jail? Read our recap!

Remember when Ryan Edwards was arrested on July 23? At the time, it was reported that Ryan broke his probation and nearly fought a police officer before he was taken away in handcuffs, but thanks to the Oct. 22 episode of Teen Mom OG, we now know a bit more about Ryan’s mysterious arrest and why he was sent back to jail. Whether or not Ryan was sober at the time of his arrest is still unknown, but according to his mom and dad, Ryan was arrested on July 23 because he failed to do the community service he was ordered to do after a previous heroin charge. Maci was shocked to see Ryan had been arrested again, especially considering how awful he looked in his mug shot — which you can see above. When a friend asked Maci whether or not she thought Ryan was sober, Maci said she had no idea, but that she and Taylor felt the “proof is in the pudding”. In other words, they definitely think he’s still using. And considering Ryan later return to rehab, they were probably right. And that worries Maci, as Bentley still visits Ryan’s parents’ house, so he can never truly be kept away from Ryan.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler flew to Houston to visit Butch in rehab for the amends stage of his program. The counselors refused to let MTV film the reunion, but they did tell Tyler and his sister to be brutally honest when Butch asks them how he hurt them and what he can do to make things better. At first, Tyler wanted to really lay it out for Butch, but the counselor asked him not to beat him up. Instead, she suggested a happy medium by just being honest. Afterwards, it seemed like all went well, but Tyler said that if Butch ever relapsed, he’d likely walk away from his father for good because he can’t take on that much stress again. Especially with Catelynn’s ongoing anxiety issues.

Later, Bristol let Tripp go to Alaska with his dad, Levi, since she didn’t want to be around while she was dealing with her divorce from Dakota. More specifically, she didn’t want Tripp seeing that her stuff was moved into another room. And she found both of her interactions with Dakota and Levi to be very awkward and frustrating. Seems like it’ll be a while before Bristol’s happy again.

Finally, Gary and Kristina took Leah to Los Angeles to visit Amber. Kristina came up with the great idea for the girls to get manicures and pedicures, and Amber seemed cool with it, until she sabotaged the plans by asking Leah to go parasailing instead. Amber said it was something Leah had never done before, so she’d rather they do that. Unfortunately, Kristina wasn’t invited, and instead, she was left babysitting baby James. Granted, she offered to watch baby James, but only for the night before, so Amber and Andrew could have a night alone together. She didn’t realize Amber would take advantage of it and she’d be forced to babysit James during their entire visit.

Oh yeah, and Cheyenne and Zach broke up, but you can read more about that here!