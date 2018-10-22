Scott Disick Has Fallen In Love With Sofia Richie & Thinks She’s Even ‘Hotter Than’ Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick can’t believe he’s found a better match than Kourtney Kardashian, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s how Sofia Richie ‘proved’ his old belief in love wrong.

Scott Disick’s chemistry with Sofia Richie, 20, is breaking his personal record. He was convinced that his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 39, set his bar for physical attraction, we hear. Oh, how the times have changed! “Scott thinks Sofia looks amazing and he is more attracted to her today than ever before,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Scott and Sofia are in a really good place together, he never thought he could love anyone as much as he did Kourtney.” Yes, that’s the L word you just read!

Our source adds that Scott’s “totally in love” with Sofia. They’ve been Instagram official since October of 2017, and Scott’s eyes have been opened in the year since. “He also never thought that he would be more attracted to anyone as much as he was with Kourtney, but Sofia proved that wrong too,” our source goes on. “Scott thinks Sofia is gorgeous, sexy and even hotter than Kourtney.” Although we personally believe there’s no contest, as both women are beautiful, it sounds like Scott’s just smitten — and not just because of the model’s looks! “They have fun together, Sofia laughs at all of Scott’s silly jokes, and their chemistry in the bedroom is totally on fire,” our source explains. And we can feel the heat! Sofia shared a photo of her and her boo from a hotel room, wearing only a low-cut mini dress on Oct. 6.

Scott’s love for Sofia is so great, it’s even pushed him to clean up his act, as we’ve told you on Oct. 21. A source close to the reality television star told us he’s “living much healthier,” “partying much less,” “behaving more maturely,” and “being a better father.” Scott’s party lifestyle was a major source of drama when he and Kourt were still an item, especially considering that they share three children: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. And if you’re surprised at how successfully this relationship has progressed despite a 15-year age gap, so is Scott’s baby mama.

“Kourtney is surprised and shocked that Scott is still in a relationship with Sofia,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 20. “Kourtney never believed that Scott and Sofia had much in common and always felt their age difference would create problems.” Our source added that Sofia’s “amazed” the young model hasn’t “moved on by now.” Well, it’s always the ones you least expect!