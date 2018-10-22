Sarah Silverman Claims Louis C.K. Masturbated In Front Of Her & She Wanted To See

Sarah admitted that she let the comedian pleasure himself in front of her multiple times when they were kids, and she found it ‘amazing.’ See what she had to say about her past with Louis C.K. — and the future of his career!

Louis C.K., 51, has masturbated in front of Sarah Silverman, 47 — but while he admitted to doing this in front of many other women without their consent, he had Sarah’s permission! The comedian said so herself in an Oct. 22 interview with Howard Stern, 64. “I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this,” she said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘F**k yeah, I want to see that!’ It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F**king no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

Whoa. Sarah’s story definitely differs from the accusations against Louis that emerged last November when Julia Wolov, Dana Min Goodman, Rebecca Corry, Abby Schachner, and one anonymous woman detailed their experiences to the New York Times. According to these women, the comedian exposed himself and masturbated in front of them, and while he said sometimes he did “ask first,” Louis admitted that this was grossly misusing the power he had over them. Sarah made sure to acknowledge the major differences in her experience with Louis. “I’m not saying what he did was okay,” she said. “I’m just saying at a certain point, when he became influential, not even famous, but influential in the world of comedy, it changes. He felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not okay.”

So what should be done about Louis’ career? After he issued an apology letter confirming these acts last year, his projects were pulled and his shows were cancelled. And when the comedian tried randomly appearing on stage at two comedy clubs in August and October, people were furious. Sarah’s thoughts on his return, though, are complicated. “I’m not saying everyone should embrace Louis again,” she said. “I believe he has remorse. I just want him to talk about it on stage. He’s going to have to find his way or not find his way.”

This isn’t the first time Sarah has spoken up about her friend’s actions. “I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is, but that’s totally irrelevant, isn’t it? Yes, it is,” she said in an episode of her Hulu show I Love You America. “It’s a real mindf**k, you know, because I… I love Louis. But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true. So, I just keep asking myself — can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them? I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims. They are victims. And they’re victims because of something he did. So, I hope it’s ok if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad because he’s my friend.”

Even though a year has passed since she said this, it sounds like Sarah is still mulling over her thoughts on Louis’ actions.