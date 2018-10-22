Pete Davidson ‘Channeling His Pain Into Comedy’ After Heartbreaking Ariana Grande Split

What can you do when you’re a comedian with a broken heart? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Pete Davidson is ‘coming to terms with the loss’ of Ariana Grande by throwing himself into his work!

The saying is that “Tragedy plus time equals comedy.” In the case of Pete Davidson, 24, he’s not wasting another minute when it comes to dealing with his broken heart. Instead of sitting around and moping over his lost love, Ariana Grande, 25, he’s “doing what he knows best,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and he’s joking about his split from Ariana.”

Don’t get it twisted. Just because the SNL funnyman is cracking a few jokes about the breakup, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that it doesn’t mean he’s over it. “Far from it,” says the insider. “It still huts like crazy. But, like a lot of comedians, Pete has a real dark side, and he’s able to find humor in situations that other people would struggle to see the funny side of. That’s what makes him so unique, and so Pete. It’s how he dealt with the death of his father, and it’s how he’s dealing with the loss of Ariana, it’s just his way of processing and coming to terms with loss.”

Pete cracked one of those “dark” jokes while performing at the Judd And Pete For America benefit show on Oct. 20. After palling around with co-host Judd Apatow, Pete joked about how he needed an “open room” since he’s no longer shacking up with Ariana. “I’m looking for a roommate.” He also said that he was never “so sad you can’t [masturbate]. … That hasn’t happened to me.” Well, that’s good to know. At least he hasn’t broken up with that “girlfriend.”

Though, masturbation jokes aside, Pee remains devastated that he and Ariana are no longer together. Though they only had a whirlwind, four-month relationship, it really meant something to him. Losing Ariana was akin to him losing “his best friend, his soul mate, [and] his lover,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. In between those jokes about needing a roommate and “self-love,” Pete is missing Ariana terribly. It feels like he will never get over Ariana, but as it was said before – tragedy plus time equals comedy. Also, “time heals all wounds,” and “laughter is the best medicine.” So, after some time passes and Pete fills his days with jokes and good friends, he should be able to get back on his feet.