Normani & Calvin Harris Unite For Their Sexiest Songs Yet: Listen To ‘Checklist’ & ‘Slow Down’

It may be fall, but it’s getting hot on the dance floor, thanks to Normani. With help from Calvin Harris and WizKid, the ex-Fifth Harmony member dropped two songs that have fans losing it. Check them out!

Normani’s new collaboration with Calvin Harris and WizKid may last only 6 minutes and 16 seconds, but it may be your favorite 6:16 this year. The Fifth Harmony star teamed up with Calvin to release a pair of songs: “Checklist,” featuring WizKid, and “Slow Down.” The first track on the release – “Checklist” – is a slice of upbeat dance heaven. “Might show you when I’m nearby,” she sings, per Genius. “Gimme all to you if you check out / When you moving and around me / Make me feel like you won’t drown me / Make me feel like you are wit’ me / Only you know how to get me.”

That’s sexy, but things get pretty hot on “Slowdown.” The track has Normani singing about an unrequited lover who doesn’t appreciate her “attentiveness and love,” according to Genius. “Champagne, I took all your clothes off / Champagne, and your calling other girls out / And I’m making it high like a soldier / And you’re making me take my clothes off /I still don’t get it, I’m stealing your time / But I still feel your heart, over my skin.” Despite what should be a sad subject, the track pops, especially when it gets to the chorus.

“Could you let me feel this?” she sings as the track, appropriately, slows down. “You can risk it, but I’ll be here / I can make your lonely disappear right / I could, could you just me real? / Could you just be real?” Calvin’s production is his signature style. It’s the catchy, sparse and almost airy sound that is found on another one of his biggest collaborations, “This Is What You Came For” (featuring Rihanna).

“THIS IS MY FAVORITE!!! Normani is that a bitcccch #normanixcalvinharris,” @lmjcaity tweeted, summing up all the enthusiasm Normani’s fans had for the new tracks. They couldn’t stop themselves from shouting their love for the new songs. “Me sharing #slowdown and #CheckList on all my social media accounts immediately,” @celestiallmj tweeted. “sjdkdksjjsksndjsjd @Normani Bitchhhhhh , I lost my words , This is so fucking good Im sweating rn jdndjei , 2 BOPS ! Queeeeeeeeeeeeen take the wheel,” @5h_jin tweeted. Others said “Checklist” was Lit,” while some said that Normani snatch all “our wigs” with both tracks.