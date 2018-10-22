Nicki Minaj Flaunts Major Cleavage & Legs In Sexy Corset Dress For New ‘Goodbye’ Video

Nicki Minaj is on fire in the new ‘Goodbye’ music video ft. Jason Derulo. Watch the her work a series of super sexy outfits in the new visual here!

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Jason Derulo, 29, released their collaboration “Goodbye” back in August, and now, the upbeat track has received the video treatment. The video largely centers around Jason’s love story with a fan, but David Guetta, and Willy William are also featured in the clip. It’s Nicki Minaj who truly stops the show though, and for her hard-hitting verse, she slays big time, in a series of tight-fitting outfits that show off her flawless bod.

In one scene from the video, Nicki rocks and insanely low-cut dress, that shows off some major cleavage! The rapper adds a pop of color with a hot pink wig on her head, and with bedazzled shoes on her feet, Nicki was commanding attention big time. In another scene, she wears a strapless corset dress, which features a high slit in the front. Fans got quite the show of skin from the rapper! Nicki also added a sexy pair of strappy heels to her ensemble, which laced all the way up to her knees. She was looking hot hot hot!

Jason definitely deserves some attention here as well though – and while Nicki might have stolen the show, Jason was the one who got the party started. In what just may be his craziest fashion look yet, the R&B crooner wore a baby blue embellished suit, which sparkled in front of a back drop of balloons. “Goodbye” turned out to be a last-minute summertime gem, and the video definitely keeps the good vibes going!

We are loving these looks from Nicki. Watch the new visual above! Between all four of these musicians, this sure-fire hit became a sure-fire fan favorite music video.