Natalie Portman Only Used 5 Makeup Products For The Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Look

Talk about low maintenance! Natalie looked gorgeous at the L.A. Dance Project Gala in L.A. on Oct. 20. Get her easy, low-key beauty look from her exact makeup artist below!

Natalie Portman doesn’t need ANY makeup to look gorgeous, but she channeled major red carpet glam at the annual L.A. Dance Project Gala in Los Angeles, Calif. on Oct. 20. She wore a gorgeous red Dior dress and wore matching makeup — a bold red lip and a megawatt smile. Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis did her gorgeous makeup look using Dior products and broke down the exact look for us. “For tonight’s look, we did super easy makeup! Beautiful skin, nothing on the eyes, gorgeous lashes, peach flushed cheeks and a true red on the lip!”

Melanie told us: “To prep her skin, I used Capture Dreamskin Fresh & Perfect Cushion #000 Non-Tinted. Next, I added Diorskin Forever #031 Sand to create the base, and then added Dior Rouge Blush #028 Actrice to the apples of her cheeks. For her eyes, we kept the look simple with just a couple coats of Diorshow Mascara #090 Pro Black on both the top and bottom lashes. For a true red lip, I applied Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge #777 Ultra Star.” Simple and fast — a gorgeous look anyone can copy!

I can’t believe just five products were used for such a glowing and gorgeous look for Natalie! She is truly naturally stunning, but I think this is another example of the old adage that less is more. Meghan Markle famously made nearly bare skin in on her wedding day — she kept it so natural and really let her freckles shine through. This look is perfect for a mom or anyone short on time! Mascara and a bold lipstick make all the difference!