Happy Monday! Monsta X has unveiled the music video for ‘Shoot Out,’ and it’s all kinds of epic. Fans are living for the K-pop band’s new video. Watch it over and over now!

Monsta X has done it again. Their music video for “Shoot Out” is H-O-T! The boy band dropped the video on Oct. 22, and now we’re going to have this video on repeat until the end of time. The “Shoot Out” music video was released alongside their highly-anticipated second album Take.1 Are You There?

“Shoot Out” is sexy and edgy. The music video gives all the members of the band a chance to shine. Their dancing is off the charts incredible. All of them are seriously so perfect! If you’re looking for a video to get you hyped up, “Shoot Out” is that video. Once the video was released, fans had a lot to say about it. One fan tweeted, “Shoot Out is really coming for that best Monsta X title track the song is already soooo addictive.” Another wrote, “Monsta x on their way to get the wins they deserve with shoot out.”

Are You There? consists of 10 new tracks that explore multiple genres like EDM, PBR&B, Latin rhythm, and more. “We want to deliver the message that we are always with our fans. We hope this album delivers a good influence to our fans, as it includes different genres of songs. This album is a compilation of intensity and mellow sounds,” I.M said in a statement. Shownu also said: “We have high expectation with our new album. Everyone is a bit nervous now, as this is a new start with our fans, and we worked so hard for this album. Every album is so precious for each musician and this album is even more precious for us as it’s our 2nd studio album. We have reflected everything we learned from our last world tour and put it into this album.”

The band will also make history as the first K-Pop group set to perform on the Jingle Ball main stage. Their first performance is Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. What an exciting year it’s been for Monsta X!