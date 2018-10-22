T.I.’s Melania Trump Look-Alike Explains Why The Latest Death Threat Scared Her Into Calling Police

Melanie Marsden is still getting terrifying threats after portraying a naked Melania Trump in a T.I. video. She tells us EXCLUSIVELY why the latest one forced her to call the police.

After appearing as a naked Melania Trump in T.I.‘s promotional video for his new album Dime Trap, Melanie Mardsen has been getting tons of threats from Trump supporters. She tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that a recent one put such a scare into her that she has the police involved. “This was an overly specific and very intelligently written text directly to my cell phone. They said they have a ‘watch dog’ on my and tracking devices so I knew this was more that the ‘I’ll hit you with my car’ messages,” Melanie explains. Whoa, whoever is making the threats has access to her phone and who knows what other personal information they might have on her.

“I decided to address this one (with the police) and I’m glad I did. The deputy was also concerned with the use of certain words and the fact that it was so specific,” she continues. Melanie filed her report on Oct. 22 at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station. According to TMZ , someone is plotting to kill the model and part of the threatening text read, “I am pleased to inform you that we have been paid to assassinate you by someone very close to you.”

Melanie wore the first lady’s infamous “I Don’t Care, Do U?” green and white message jacket then stripped it off showing her bare naked body in T.I.’s promo video. She did a raunchy dance on the Oval Office desk as Tip lit a cigar and took in her moves. She then trashed a portrait of husband Donald and ever since her nude Melania portrayal, Melanie’s been dogged by scary threats from Trumpsters. They lit up her Instagram page and Melanie previously told us, “Someone threatened to hit me with a baseball bat, hit me with their car. Another said, ‘I hope you get raped then killed.’” It’s one thing to threaten someone on their public social media, but to text one to her personal phone number is a scary escalation.