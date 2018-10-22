Melania Trump ‘Laughing’ At New Book’s Claim That She’s Donald’s ‘Sex Kitten’

That new tell-all book supposedly about Melania Trump’s relationship with Donald? The first lady finds it hilarious, we’ve learned exclusively!

Melania Trump‘s laughing hard after reading what her supposed “childhood friend” said in the new tell-all book, Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump’s Women. The book, which is about President Donald Trump‘s relationship with the women in his life, featured assertions that Melania married her husband because she allegedly sought protection and a “father figure,” which she apparently saw in Donald. Even more disturbing, Melania’s alleged friend told author Nina Burleigh that the first lady allegedly played the role of “sex kitten Slovenian” in exchange for her wealthy lifestyle with the now-president. Rude, right?

Melania finds the allegations totally “laughable” and frankly, “appalling,” says a source close to the first lady who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks the book it reads like a cheap romance novel from start to finish, and the writing is terrible. The most surprising thing about it is that Fabio isn’t on the cover.” BURN! The first lady is particularly irked by the assertion that she only married her husband to fulfill a fatherly role. So weird!

The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine, that, “As usual, the claims made by anonymous sources in the book are not true. I’d also add that the author didn’t bother to reach out to fact check anything that she wrote.”

“She already has a father, and she loves him very much,” the source told us. “The claim that Melania married Donald because she wanted a ‘father figure’ is ridiculous. And she certainly isn’t his ‘sex kitten’ as the book claims.” While Melania actually has noted comparisons between her husband and her father, Viktor Knavs, it wasn’t in this capacity. During an April 2016 interview with GQ, Melania praised their work ethic and actually noted comparisons between Donald and herself. ” I myself am similar to my husband. Do you understand what I mean? So is my dad; he is a family man, he has tradition, he was hardworking. So is my husband,” she said.

Melania is truly and completely attracted to her husband, the source says. He’s actually her type. “She wasn’t seeking protection [when she married him]; she’s more than capable of looking after herself, she always has, and she always will. Melania’s always been attracted to older, powerful men — and yes, she also likes a certain lifestyle. Donald was able to provide that for her.” And that’s that.

HollywoodLife reached out to the first lady’s office for comment but did not immediately hear back.