Meghan Markle Debuts Her Sexiest Maternity Look Yet In Dress With Thigh High Slit

Meghan tried to go casual on a visit to an Australian Island, but ended up showing some leg thanks to the wind! See the newest pics of Harry & Meghan here!

Meghan Markle, 37, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry arrived at Kingfisher Bay while visiting Fraser Island in Australia on Oct. 22. They were smiling and holding hands, and looked so in love. She was wearing the Reformation Pineapple Dress. The striped, belted dress was easy and breezy for her island visit, but maybe a little too relaxed, since the wind was blowing up her skirt! Luckily, she skillfully avoided any wardrobe malfunctions, but did show some leg in the dress, which features a thigh-high slit.

The dress was priced at just $218, but is now sold out! It’s the Duchess effect! She paired the look with Karen Walker‘s Northern Lights sunglasses, Sarah Flint‘s Grear sandals and two delicate necklaces by Pascale Monvoisin and Adina Reyter. Meghan even cradled her tiny baby bump while walking with Harry — so cute! The couple greeted the crowd and even accepted baby gifts along the way. It must be such a joy to see them in person!

Meghan recently had to pull back on their busy schedule. Harry has been attending certain events solo and told fans Meghan “was resting back at home” since “being pregnant takes its toll.” I’m pregnant myself, and I can confirm that even the simplest things are very tiring! That, plus the jet lag and Meghan should be resting as much as she needs! See more of her outfits on her Australia tour in the gallery attached above. Every outfit she wears is perfect!