Kate Middleton Vs. Meghan Markle In Red, Polka Dot Dress: Who Wore The Look Best?

These royal ladies look red hot in their polka-dotted red dresses! Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton both took a page out of the late Princess Diana’s style book, rocking polka dots in a dark red.

We love a lady in red! Meghan Markle has worn so many adorable looks on her Royal Tour of Australia, and when she arrived to Fraser Island today, Oct. 22, she stunned in a burgundy polka-dotted dress. Ironically, Kate Middleton wore a similar dress last week! While hosting the Radio 1 Teen Heroes finalists, Kate stunned in a burgundy and white polka-dotted long sleeve dress that buttoned up the front. While Kate was sporting the dress perfect for fall, Meghan’s was a great option for the sunny Australian weather! The Duchess of Sussex’s burgundy dress was sleeveless with a collar and bow around the waist that showed off her growing baby bump.

Meghan’s dress by & Other Stories retails for just $129, and quickly went out of stock after she wore the look! She kept it casual with a pair of brown flat sandals from Sarah Flint ($245) and Karen Walker sunnies. Kate’s dress, on the other hand, was the Desiree Spot Frill Maxi Dress by Whistles, which retails for $695. It was definitely a more polished finish for the royal event she and Prince William hosted while her brother and sister-in-law toured Australia! While Kate and Meghan have had several twinning moments since Meghan joined the royal family, this is the first on Meghan’s Royal Tour! However, both duchesses’ style inspo truly comes from the mother of their husbands, style icon Princess Diana. The late princess always loved her patterns, especially polka-dots, and the women are constantly taking inspiration from her closet.

Meghan’s outfits have been on-point during her Royal Tour, as she takes on her first few weeks of maternity style. Just one week after announcing that she and Prince Harry were expecting their first baby, Royal sources told correspondents in the UK that she will be cutting back from her busy tour schedule to rest. “After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” a source told the Daily Mirror. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for some more twinning moments between Kate and Meghan!