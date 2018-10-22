Meghan Markle’s Dad Overjoyed By Baby News But Devastated He May Never Meet Grandchild

Baby news is the best news — but in this case, it’s bittersweet! Even after his daughter’s pregnancy announcement, Thomas Markle still hasn’t spoken to Meghan, a source says. We’ve got all the details on how conflicted he’s feeling!

Will Meghan Markle, 37, and her dad Thomas Markle, 74, patch things up before she and Prince Harry, 34, welcome their first baby? With their father/daughter relationship so rocky at the moment, Thomas is worried about what that will mean for him and his grandchild, a source close to Meghan’s dad told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Meghan‘s dad is both overjoyed and devastated,” the insider said. “He’s bursting with pride and excitement for Meghan and is over the moon she’s having a baby. But there’s a dark cloud hanging over it all for him because he fears he might never meet his grandchild. This should be a very happy time for Thomas but there’s a lot of heartbreak. He’s convinced he may never get to see Meghan again or meet her child. It’s pretty heavy.”

To make matters worse, Thomas reportedly hasn’t been able to talk to Meghan about her exciting news. “He still hasn’t spoken to Meghan,” the source admitted. “There was no phone call to announce her pregnancy or anything like that. He heard it on the news like everyone else. He can’t help but feel sad about that.” Recall that Thomas is on the outs with his daughter after opening up to the media multiple times about politics, the royal family, Meghan’s marriage, and her adjustment to this new lifestyle. He even complained that he hasn’t been able to meet Queen Elizabeth, 92 — as if that’s high on her to-do list at the moment.

“If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me,” Thomas said in a TMZ interview. “I’m nowhere near as bad.”

Yikes! It would be unfortunate for reality-show-worthy drama like this to permanently come between Meghan and her dad, especially now that there’s a baby on the way. But if Thomas really wants to fix his relationship with Meghan and meet his grandchild, it sounds like he’s only got to do one thing — stop blabbing to the media about his daughter and her in-laws! And maybe an apology would be nice…