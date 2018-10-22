6 Times Meghan Markle Protectively Cradled Her Growing Baby Bump On The Royal Tour

Now that everyone knows she’s expecting, Meghan Markle can’t stop touching her budding belly! In fact, the mom-to-be has been very protective of her bump at each stop on her first royal tour. See for yourself!

Meghan Markle, 37, is going to be a fantastic mom! Her baby isn’t even here yet, but the mom-to-be has already been keeping her little one safe while on her first royal tour with Prince Harry, 34. When she isn’t cradling her budding belly, Meghan wraps her arms around it or clasps her hands protectively over her tummy. And considering she loves holding her husband’s hand, it’s pretty impressive how often she manages to look out for her baby bump like this. So cute! It must be such a relief to be able to cradle her stomach as much as she wants since she and Harry are no longer keeping the pregnancy a secret. Before their Oct. 15 confirmation, the newlywed was keeping her bump under wraps with flowing dresses, oversized coats and even a stack of folders.

But now the news is out, and Meghan can be just as protective of her baby bump as she wants to be. But we don’t know what’s sweeter — the way she’s looking out for her baby on the royal tour, or the way Harry is looking out for her! “He’s already in protective daddy mode,” a friend of Meghan’s told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so worried about this trip because their schedule is jam packed with engagements, and he’s paranoid that it’ll be too much for Meghan and their unborn baby.” Aw! He proved that he meant this on Oct. 21 when he and Meghan attended a Sydney Harbor event. After a sailor wrapped Harry up in a huge bear hug, the prince warned him to be gentler with his pregnant wife.

If they’re this careful and intentional of their baby during Meghan’s pregnancy, we can’t wait to see how they handle the little one when he or she finally arrives!

Meghan was only twelve weeks along when her pregnancy was confirmed, which means she won’t give birth until sometime in the spring. Here’s to hoping she keeps stepping out in fab maternity ‘fits while we wait!