‘Manifest’ Recap: Everything Happening To Flight 828 Passengers Is Connected — By Cal?

Ben refuses to trust his (literal) inner voice, and it’s starting to screw up his life. But will Cal finally make him realize what he has to do? Find out in our latest ‘Manifest’ recap!

We still don’t know how the passengers of flight 828 spent those five years, but back on the ground, life continued, albeit somewhat painfully. That’s right; this week’s Manifest is a flashback episode! We finally see how Jared and Lourdes fell in love after losing their beloved Michaela, and how Grace and Danny met. And, you know, fell in love. In the present day, Ben is still trying to pretend that he’s not hearing things or having strange urges. He’s throttled by a persistent voice that says “it’s all connected.”

His solution is to ignore it, and have a fun day with Cal letting fate “decide” what they should do (aka flipping a coin). Cal’s not hearing the voice, but he goes wild through the subway station while yelling “it’s all connected” at his dad. Kid crawls through an air vent in the station, which is one of the truly grosser things anyone has ever done. Ben frantically crawls after him, until they get to a boiler room… they same one that Bethany and Michaela left Thomas in during last week’s episode. WTF?? Even weirder, Cal somehow knows Thomas’ name without ever meeting him.

Bethany, unfortunately, was arrested by Vance on her way to get Thomas out of the city. We aren’t told her fate this episode. In the present day, Danny’s still trying to get Grace to talk to him after she up and left him when the plane came back. The most surprising part of this episode, even series, is Danny saying that it’s only been 10 days since the arrival. How is that possible?? You can understand how distraught he is. He understands that having her husband and son back changes everything for Grace, but they were in a committed relationship for over three years. Olive even called him dad. Honestly, Grace and Ben just need to get a divorce.

Next week, we will apparently see more of Cal’s freaky powers start to develop. It’s all connected…

