Lil Yachty Dragged On Twitter As NFL Fans Slam His ‘Awful’ & ‘Talentless’ Halftime Performance

Twitter users were not at all impressed by Lil Yachty‘s halftime performance video during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 22, and they couldn’t help but tweet their harsh opinions about it! The singer’s black and white video for his song, “Everything Good, Everything Right” featured him singing and dancing around dancers in what looked like a large empty warehouse and although it was most likely meant to be entertaining, some fans just weren’t having it.

“My son just watched the halftime show with me. After seeing Lil Yachty, he apologized for the music of his entire generation. # truthandhumility,” one follower wrote about the performance. “The Lil Yachty halftime show was even worse than this game,” another tweet read. “The amount of talentless crap out there is astonishing. Exhibit A: Lil Yachty,” read yet another. Other users posted memes of people with confused and shocked faces in addition to tweets that explained that’s what their reactions to the show looked like.

“This lil yachty halftime show is so awful that I’m going to tweet about how awful it is. Here is that tweet,” another Twitter user tweeted. “Did anyone else just see the # Genesis Halftime Show?? My wife & I are still in tears,” one other user began. “I thought it was a SNL skit or something. That was a real performer! Lil Yachty had me crying. Not sure what was worse the spasm dancing or horrendous auto tune. Made my night! LMAO.”

Eek! While it certainly seems like many users had a lot of bad things to say about the show, Lil Yachty definitely has his fans and since he’s from Atlanta, where the NFL game took place, he’s representing his hometown by being chosen as the artist for halftime. The rapper just released his latest album Nuthin’ 2 Prove on Oct. 19 and from the title of the release, it seems like he won’t let the backlash from his performance get the best of him!

Lil Yachty has yet to comment on the criticism he’s been receiving about his halftime show. We’ll definitely update if any information comes up! In the meantime, we’re sure he’s busy celebrating his new album!