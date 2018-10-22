Does Kourtney Kardashian Support Khloe Leaving Tristan Thompson? See Her Latest Cryptic Message

Kourtney Kardashian borrowed a quote about ‘relationships’ from sister Khloe’s Instagram Story on Oct. 22. See what she wrote over the message, and if she could be referring to Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is back with another cryptic Instagram message…but this time big sis’ helped spread it. The Good American co-founder posted a lengthy inspirational quote to her Instagram Story on Oct. 22, and within it was one shocking statement: “Relationships should help you, not hurt you.” Kourtney, 39, then shared the message from Khloe’s story and wrote over it, “YES YES YES…this makes all the difference.” Was Kourt giving Khloe a helpful shove out of her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27?

It’s unclear which life lesson especially resonated with Kourtney. “Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you,” and “Choose friends who you are proud to know” was also mentioned in Khloe’s message, so Kourtney could’ve been referring to any adage…or all. And Khloe’s latest quote followed yesterday’s mysterious message about a “broken heart.” Taking to Instagram that time too, Khloe shared a post which read, “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart.” It also promised that “you’re going to love again,” and it’s uncertain whether the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was telling fans or herself that!

Khloe’s new post arrives just six months since Tristan’s alleged cheating scandal, and right after the NBA season kicked off on Oct. 16. Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has a busy schedule of away games ahead of him. We’ve heard that his anxious baby mama wants to keep tabs on him! “Khloe is looking to ease her mind a little bit with the NBA season starting and actually is anticipating to join Tristan on some away games, especially when there is a couple in a row because she would like to keep tabs on Tristan,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 17. Our source added that Khloe’s especially wary of markets like New York, and “wants to be there so nothing happens and he isn’t out late night with any girls.”

Recall that it was during a trip away from home that caused a rift in Khloe and Tristan’s relationship! In 2017, the Cavs player visited a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. and made out with one woman and motor boated another. Footage of the PDA leaked on April 10 of this year, just two days before his daughter True’s birth. Although the couple has been photographed getting steamy since, whether it’s in Mexico or holding hands to a movie date, Khloe has been posting a string of ambiguous messages lately. Something is bothering her!