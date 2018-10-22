Kim Kardashian Freaked About Being Closer To 40 After 38th Bday – Why She’s Worrying

Kim Kardashian turned 38 on Oct. 21, and although the ‘KUWTK’ reality star may appear to have it all, there’s one thing she feels she’s missing! We’ve got the details!

Kim Kardashian rang in her 38th birthday on Oct. 21 and has been flaunting sexy, nude snaps on Instagram for the weeks leading up to her celebration. But while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may seem like one of the world’s most confident women, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that things aren’t always what they seem. A source close to the social media queen reveals that Kim “is not happy” about turning another year older. “Kim feels she is doing everything she can to age gracefully, but she is not happy about getting another year closer to her 40s,” the insider says.

The reality star is a successful entrepreneur, wife of rapper Kanye West, 41, and has three beautiful children she adores – North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, who is 9-months-old. However, despite her overwhelming achievements, Kim is still insecure about her looks. “She has never been happier, more successful and more content as a mommy and wife,” the pal adds. “But she works really hard every day to maintain her youthful appearance. She makes sure to work out, diet, and has the best doctors in the world taking care of her skin to make sure she is always selfie-ready and everything always looks it’s best.”

Women across the globe go to extreme lengths to look just like Kim, so it may be hard for some to imagine how she could feel insecure at times. Our source explains another reason why she feels that way, adding, “Kim hears her biological clock ticking louder every year. She knows that if she and Kanye want to have more kids, or if there is anything else she wants to do with her life, she needs to get busy now!” Kim has never failed to accomplish anything she sets her sights to, so we can’t wait to see what she does next!