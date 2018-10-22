Kim Kardashian Sprawls Out For Naked Photo Shoot & Covers Up With Only Emojis — See Wild Pic

Finally, we get to see the skin-baring photo shoot that Donald Trump called in the middle of! As the cover star for Issue A9 of ‘Richardson,’ Kim Kardashian posed for a round of steamy photos. One especially made our jaws drop.

Step aside, vintage Chanel. This time, a smiley face and monkey emoji covered Kim Kardashian’s nipple and crotch in her photo shoot for Issue A9 of Richardson magazine, which came out on Oct. 19 and celebrates the publication’s 20th anniversary. To commemorate such a milestone, Kim pulled out all the stops for her latest modeling gig! Within the issue is more nude photos of Kim, one of which shows her lying face down in a bathtub as her derriere is on full display. Kim also graced the cover of the magazine and went topless for the honor! The photographer of her shoot, Steven Klein, shared the shot to his Instagram on Oct. 21, along with a sweet message: “Happy Birthday!”

Yes, that’s right — this mother of three turned 38 yesterday and is still rocking readers’ worlds with one NSFW picture after another! As we’ve told you earlier today, this birthday spooked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Kim feels she is doing everything she can to age gracefully, but she is not happy about getting another year closer to her 40s,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Judging by the photo below, Kim’s gradually leaving her 30s with nothing but grace! We’re not surprised that Richardson Magazine’s founder, Andrew Richardson, finds her so fascinating. For the publisher, picking Kim as his cover star was a no-brainer.

“Why her? She’s the most famous woman in the world. She had a sex tape in the past. Sex and sexuality have always been a big part of her brand equity,” Richardson told Hype Beast in an interview published on Oct. 19. He also noted he’s “more interested in aggressive women.” It’s a great adjective to describe Kim, who’s always been a go-getter in her career. And it explains why she got a phone call from President Donald Trump in the middle of her nude shoot, of all times, as we told you in July!

“Kim was actually on set naked shooting a cover and somebody gave her a robe and she disappeared and she was talking to Donald Trump,” the magazine’s founder also spilled to Hype Beast. “Thinking of getting Alice Marie Johnson’s clearance, the final stage of negotiation. I thought we were going to lose the shoot, but Kim just kept on going. Obviously, we are living in a very eerie era of social media. It was like two social media stars talking about prison reform.” Kim talked about the awkward timing herself during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which aired on July 30!