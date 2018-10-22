Kim Kardashian Admits She Was Forced To Give Up Her ‘Independence’ When She Married Kanye West

In a tell-all new interview, Kim Kardashian dished all about her marriage to Kanye West — and admitted she had to give up a LOT of herself to make their relationship work.

Kim Kardashian, 38, held nothing back when she appeared on The Alec Baldwin Show for an interview on Oct. 21, and that included the scoop on her marriage to Kanye West, 41. The reality star wasn’t afraid to admit that she had to make a big change in her personality when she married the rapper, but doesn’t seem to have any regrets over it. “I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not so independent,” Kim told Alec. “I’ve always been so independent, and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband with a career and kids, your independence…you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

Recently, Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been under major public scrutiny, as he’s controversially supported Donald Trump and some of his political views. Kim admittedly does not always agree with her husband’s opinions, but explained to Alec how they make it work anyway. “I let him be who he wants to be,” she said. “I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine.” She went on to reveal that her upbringing had a lot to do with her ability to be open-minded today.

“I grew up in a household where Bruce [Jenner] was my stepdad, who had one political view, and maybe my real father had a different political view or my mom [did], and we would just always talk about it and be every open about it,” she admitted. “It’s always okay to have different views. I think it’s just having an open mind and letting my husband be who he is. Definitely have conversations — if I don’t understand something, in private, we talk about that.”

During the interview, Kim also dished on wanting to give her kids a “normal” life, and insisted that, despite the “glitz and glam,” they are growing up in a very normal way. Oh, and she admitted that she’s determined to spend more time cooking in the kitchen herself, as she was raised without private chefs and wants her kids to have that same memory!