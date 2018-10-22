Keo Motsepe’s ‘DWTS’ Vlog: Being In The Bottom 2 ‘Motivated’ Evanna & I To Come Back ‘Stronger’

Keo Motsepe’s back with another EXCLUSIVE ‘DWTS’ vlog! The pro opens up about nearly being eliminated with Evanna Lynch and how they’re ready to make a comeback on Disney Night. Watch now!

It’s officially Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars! Keo Motsepe, 28, and Evanna Lynch, 27, found themselves in the bottom two in week 4, but were voted through another week. Tinashe, 25, and Brandon Armstrong were sent home instead. In his EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife, Keo admits he was “shook” by the shocking reveal. Keo says in his vlog: “Last week we were in the bottom two. That shook me. We got to the studio, and we spoke about it. It wasn’t something that put us down. It actually motivated us, me and Evanna. It motivated us to come into this week even stronger.”

Keo and Evanna aren’t letting their bottom two scare get them frazzled. However, Evanna did admit to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the show that being in the bottom two felt like a “moment of not feeling secure and powerless.” She added, “I’m happy we got good scores and have something to work on. I’m thankful for the fans who voted. We’re good. We just need to push and push.” In week 5, they’ll be dancing to “When Will My Life Begin” from Tangled. The duo got to go to Disneyland in preparation. They had a blast! “She had a good time meeting Rapunzel,” he says. Keo also teases that we may get to see Rapunzel’s long tresses during their performance! It’s only fitting!

Former NFL player and current DWTS contestant DeMarcus Ware, 36, makes a surprise appearance in Keo’s vlog. They’re just hanging out before heading to the ballroom! They talk about their favorite Disney movies, and Keo reminds everyone that he loves The Lion King. He wants to play Mufasa on Broadway one day! Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.