Kendall Jenner Loves That Kourtney Kardashian’s Dating Younger Men

Is it weird that Kourtney Kardashian’s dating a dude younger than her baby sister? Not to them! Kendall Jenner, we’ve learned exclusively, is all about Kourt being with Luka Sabbat!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is actually stoked that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat, a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “as long as they treat her well and she’s happy.” Kendall is getting her wish, as Kourtney seems happier than ever with her boyfriend, with whom she shares a 19-year-old age difference. Kourtney and the Grown-ish star have been all over Los Angeles together sharing PDA!

Don’t get it wrong; Kourtney is nowhere near old at 39, but there is a major difference between earlier 20s and late 30s. It’s not like that’s stopping Kourt, though; Kendall thinks she can get down better than anyone! “She looks up to Kourtney in a lot of ways, and admires how she balances all aspects of her life,” says the source. “Kendall thinks that Kourtney is an incredible mom and always there for her kids, and loves that she can also turn up and party with Kendall and her friends!”

This is actually Kourtney’s second super-young boyfriend in as many years. Before Luka, she was hot and heavy for awhile with 25-year-old Younes Bendjima. The couple traveled the world together on a seemingly endless vacation, and it looked like things were getting serious. Things ended earlier this year, allegedly due to the model’s wandering eye. Whatever; now she’s dating an even younger man, and seems better than ever!

Kendall’s support is one of the reasons Kourt prefers guys in their 20s, you know. “

Dating younger guys is actually more fun for Kourtney because she loves spending time with Kendall, and that makes it easier because her love interests share similar interests with her younger sister,” according to the source.

HollywoodLife reached out to Kendall’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.