Kanye West Doesn’t Understand Kim Kardashian’s Body Insecurities: He Thinks She’s A ‘Goddess’

Although she’s got a 24-inch waste (maybe smaller), Kim Kardashian still has her own insecurities when it comes to her body. But, Kanye West doesn’t get it! — He ‘loves every inch’ of his wife!

You can never deny that Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, don’t support one another. Throughout their entire relationship, Kim has expressed her insecurities to Ye’, even when it comes to her body, which she confidently puts on display all the time. “Kim has confessed to Kanye many times that she’s insecure about her body, which is crazy to him,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He really struggles with it because he thinks she is the most amazing goddess in the world.”

Wether it’s Ye’s outspoken political views, or Kim’s sultry photos, both stars support one another no matter what. “Kanye constantly tells Kim how stunning she is, and points out to her that millions of people worship her and follow her every move, but Kim’s insecurities still remain,” the insider admits. And, this isn’t something new.

“When they first got together Kim would never walk around naked in front of Kanye, or even get fully undressed if he was in the room. But, she’s gotten over that at least,” the source says. “When they first used to sleep together Kim always used to keep some kind of lingerie on, something that would cover up her stomach or butt, which are the two areas she’s most self conscious of.”

I love Dave La Chapelle’s art pic.twitter.com/v1K5QxYXs9 — ye (@kanyewest) October 21, 2018

But, Kanye has always been her biggest fan. “He always tells her how gorgeous and beautiful she is, and how he loves every inch of her. Over time, Kim has definitely learned to be more accepting of the skin she’s in and giving birth has helped a lot. — It’s made her realize how powerful her body is, and that it’s not just a sex object. It’s an ongoing struggle, but with Kanye’s help, Kim’s getting there. She’s becoming more empowered and strong as a woman by the day.”

Ye is a huge fan of Kim’s latest sexy photoshoot, in which she posed nude to model her new KKW Beauty Loose Powder Pigments. Kim previewed the artwork for the campaign on Instagram October 17. In a series of different shots, Kim poses topless in shots with male models. The new campaign, shot by David La Chapelle, reviewed rave reviews from the rapper, who tweeted his praise (as seen above).