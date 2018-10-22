No hate here! Trolls might always have negative things to say about Jinger and Jeremy’s parenting skills, but this video is too adorable to bash. Take a look!

Now that is one happy baby! Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, welcomed their daughter to the world three months ago and little Felicity is as happy as can be! Jeremy proved it by posting the best video of her on Oct. 21. The little one was wearing a pink onesie and a striped bow headband, but not even her cute outfit could distract from her sweet face. Felicity showed off her gums with a ton of toothless smiles as she wiggled around in the footage, squinting her eyes as she grinned — just like her mom! Her dad captioned the video, “Laughs & giggles,” and we dare anyone who watches not to smile right back at Felicity. It’s impossible!

And the tiny tyke isn’t the only one who’s happy! Jinger and Jeremy look like they’re having the time of their lives with their little one, too. In fact, Jinger just posted a photo of their family of three with an old friend, and she and her husband were all smiles. We love to see the Counting On stars enjoying themselves so much, especially since social media has been such a negative place for them lately. Jinger has even had to disable comments on some of her posts because she was getting so much hate from trolls! From nicknaming Felicity Lissy to dressing her in baby gloves and teeny turbans, the new parents have been bashed again and again. But these recent posts make it clear that Jinger, Jeremy and their baby girl are as happy as can be.

“Jinger has learned to brush off the trolls and could not care less what they say at this point,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At times she even stays off social media completely or turns off her comments to avoid reading the negativity. She knows it does not serve any higher purpose.”

That’s what we like to hear! With such an adorable daughter, it’d be such a waste for Jinger and Jeremy to waste any time caring about what haters have to say about them.