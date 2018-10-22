Word Series 2018: How To Watch The Red Sox Take On The Dodgers, Full Schedule & More Info

Play ball! It’s time for the Fall Classic, the 2018 World Series! Before the Boston Red Sox battle the LA Dodgers, get all the info including how to watch, which team is the favorite and more!

It’s a rematch more than a century in the making! The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2018 World Series, more than 100 years since the last time these two battled in the “Fall Classic.” The Sox – who won a staggering 108 games this season – will open and close the series, should it go to a full seven. It should be a wild World Series, one for the history books, so how can a baseball fanatic catch every wild moment?

The World Series starts on Oct. 23 and ends on Halloween. Barring any weather delays or unnatural disasters, the 2018 World Series should wrap up before the end of the month. The first game begins in Boston on Oct. 23. From there, the teams will crisscross the country, with Games 3 through 5 being held out in Los Angeles. Should the series go to a full seven games, it’ll end back in Beantown on Oct. 31. Needless to say, Halloween will be extremely scary for Red Sox/Dodgers fans this year.

It’s on FOX. All seven* games of the World Series will be on FOX, and streamed through the Fox Sports Go! website/app. These options require a cable/satellite account in order to watch. The games will also be available on Hulu Live, DirectTV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Playstation Vue (for those who have subscriptions to those services.) YouTube TV will also air FOX coverage, so those with a YouTube TV account will be able to watch.

Yes, it’s been 102 years since the Dodgers faced the Red Sox in the World Series. Though there are 33 World Series titles between them, the Sox and Dodgers have faced each other only once in the MLB championship game. Back when the LA Dodgers were known as the Brooklyn Robins (before they changed their name to the Brooklyn Dodgers,) the two teams clashed in 1916. It took the Red Sox five games to claim the crown, with Casey Stengel and Babe Ruth’s offense leading the way. Will the Dodgers get revenge? Probably not.

Two historic clubs meet in the Fall Classic. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/webfzxDZ0b — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2018

The Red Sox are the favorites. FiveThirtyEight puts the Red Sox at 61% when it comes to winning the World Series. Boston beat the New York Yankees and sent the defending champions, the Houston Astros, packing. The Dodgers banished the Oakland Athletics, before going a full seven-games with the Milwaukee Brewers. With a killer bullpen and the best batting average in baseball during the regular season, it’s doesn’t look good for the Dodgers. If they fail to win, they’ll be the first team since 2011 to lose back-to-back World Series (as the Texas Rangers did that in 2010 and 2011.)

FULL SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Oct. 23 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – 8:09 PM ET

Game 2 – Oct. 24 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – 8:09 PM ET

Game 3 – Oct. 16 – Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:09 PM ET

Game 4 – Oct. 27 – Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:09 PM ET

Game 5 – Oct. 28 – Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – 8:15 PM ET*

Game 6 – Oct. 30 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – 8:09 PM ET*

Game 7 – Oct. 31 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – 8:09 PM ET*

*If needed