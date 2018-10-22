Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: How They Keep Their Relationship ‘Strong, Healthy & Nurturing’

Three cheers for true love. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are the cutest couple, and we EXCLUSIVELY learned just how they keep their relationship going strong.

Gwen Stefani, 49, & Blake Shelton, 42, could make even the biggest doubters believers of love. The adorable pair are always smack dab in the middle of the limelight, but still manage to maintain an incredibly healthy relationship! “What makes Gwen and Blake’s relationship so strong is that it’s based entirely on trust, honesty and mutual respect for each other. When Gwen was with Gavin, she felt like she was never really in the know as to what was fully going on in his life, there was always an element of secrecy, and it turns out, for good reason, on his behalf,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The source continued to speak of the unbreakable bond and trust that the two stars share. “With Blake though, it’s completely different, she even knows what his passwords are that he uses for his phone and computer—not that she’s ever needed, or felt the desire, to go snooping, but that’s what’s so great about their relationship, she completely trusts him. And, it goes both ways, they really are best friends as well as lovers, there’s no secrets between them, and their relationship is so healthy, and so nurturing,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

If you need picture proof of just how happy Gwen and Blake are these days – look no further. The pair melted hearts everywhere on Oct. 19 when they got their Halloween celebrations started early. The couple dressed to the nines in festive costumes, with Gwen rocking a Nightmare Before Christmas inspired getup, but it was their sweet PDA that had fans flipping. Gwen posted a video to her Instagram story from a party, where she was seen smooching her man right on the lips. Too cute! Although Blake opted to dress as a sailor for the outing, here’s to hoping that we’ll see an adorable couples costume from the pair at some point this Halloween season!