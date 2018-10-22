Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: How They Keep Their Relationship ‘Strong, Healthy & Nurturing’
Three cheers for true love. Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are the cutest couple, and we EXCLUSIVELY learned just how they keep their relationship going strong.
Gwen Stefani, 49, & Blake Shelton, 42, could make even the biggest doubters believers of love. The adorable pair are always smack dab in the middle of the limelight, but still manage to maintain an incredibly healthy relationship! “What makes Gwen and Blake’s relationship so strong is that it’s based entirely on trust, honesty and mutual respect for each other. When Gwen was with Gavin, she felt like she was never really in the know as to what was fully going on in his life, there was always an element of secrecy, and it turns out, for good reason, on his behalf,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Clearly, Gwen and Blake are couple goals when it comes to romance, but will we ever see them collaborate in their professional lives too? The two musicians have talked about the possibility of a joint album, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned! “Blake would love to make an album with Gwen…he would love for them to be a modern version of Johnny and June Cash, so they can work together and tour together,” a close source to Blake shared. We bet this would be one VERY romantic album!