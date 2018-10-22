Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Makeout In PDA-Filled Selfie: ‘I Don’t Care’ If You Think We’re ‘Gross’

PDA alert! Emily Ratajkowski and her hubby, Sebastian Bear-McClard, shared a super sexy smooch in a new Instagram photo — and they don’t care if people are disgusted by their PDA!

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, look like they’re still living in that newlywed bliss! The gorgeous model took to Instagram on Oct. 21 to share a new photo with her man, and in the close-up selfie, they’re in the midst of what look like a pretty intense kiss. “We gross & tbh idc,” Emily captioned the photo. If you’re not up to speed on your Internet lingo, that means: We’re gross and to be honest, I don’t care! If haters have anything to say about Emily’s PDA-filled pic…she sure shut them up ahead of time!

Earlier this year, Emily and Sebastian shocked fans when they got married in a New York City courthouse unexpectedly. She announced the news on Instagram on Feb. 23, just weeks after it was revealed that she and Sebastian had been dating. Despite the whirlwind romance, the two have been going strong ever since, and are clearly not afraid to show the world how much they love one another on social media.

Along with pics with her husband, Emily also loves showing off her massive engagement ring in posts. While her page is mostly filled with sexy bikini pics and other modeling photos, Emily makes sure to show love to her man every so often, as well!

Meanwhile, Emily also made headlines recently after she joined Amy Schumer to protest at Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing amidst his nomination to the Supreme Court. The ladies, along with hundreds of other protestors, made it known that they opposed the decision to elect Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after Christine Blasey-Ford came forward and accused him of sexual assault.

“Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court is a message to women in this country that they do not matter,” Emily wrote on Instagram at the time. “I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”