Disney Night On ‘DWTS’ — Two Couples Tie At The Top For Week 5

There was a lot of Disney magic sprinkled throughout the ballroom on the Oct. 22 episode of ‘DWTS.’ Read our Disney night recap below!

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a Foxtrot to “Just Around the Riverbend” from Pocahontas. Len Goodman said it was a well-crafted routine with “beautiful chemistry.” Bruno Tonioli said it was like two hearts beating as one — “gorgeous!” Carrie Ann Inaba said their dance made her believe in fairytales and that it was their best of the season. They seemed VERY flirty on their “Disney Date” and when producers asked if they were catching feelings, she said “NO COMMENT.” OMG. They got a 29 out of 30!

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke did a Viennese Waltz to “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast. Bruno said he nailed the character. “Spot on on every level.” Carrie Ann loved the flair and finesse. “It was full of gusto and zest. You are a fantastic dancer,” Len said. They got a 29!

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold did a fast-paced Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules. “A hero is born! We have been waiting for his breakthrough. Well done,” Carrie Ann said. “Full of attack, full of energy. I enjoyed it,” Len said. Bruno said he could be on Broadway. They got a 26!

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe did a Jazz to “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled. Len said it had a lovely feel but that it wasn’t spectacular. “You’re confident …but the finish needs to be exactly on the beat,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said the judges believe in her, despite them being in jeopardy last week. They got a 24!

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson did a Jive to “Zero” from Ralph Breaks the Internet. “The timing is slightly better. You still went in three different time zones but at least you tried,” Bruno said. “That was a vast improvement. You were athletic, you seemed more confident,” Carrie Ann said. “Every week you get knocked down but you come back and give it your all,” Len said. They got a 17.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber did a Contemporary dance to “Reflection” from Mulan. She was very emotional at the end of the dance and thanked the judges and everyone for helping her grow. “I live for these moments. They are real. You connected with all of us deeply,” Carrie Ann said. “It was gentle and understated but lovely musicality,” Len said. Bruno said she should enjoy the experience. They got a 25!

John Schneider and Emma Slater danced a Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book. “I thought you did a spectacular job…it was your best dance to date, well done,” Len said. Bruno said he brought sparkle to the jungle. Carrie Ann said it was his best performance as a whole: “this is exactly what we want.” They got a 24, their highest score so far.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess danced a Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. “A brave effort,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said there was improvement. Len said it was a proper waltz and well done. They got a 21!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did a fun Quickstep to “Incredits 2” from The Incredibles 2. “Fantastic, full of life, full of zest,” Carrie Ann said. Len said there wasn’t even body contact. Bruno said it was a blockbuster. They got a 27!

In the end, Alexis and DeMarcus were told they were in jeopardy. Then, we said goodbye… to NO ONE. Tom tricked us — there is never an elimination on Disney night!