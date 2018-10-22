Diddy’s Rumored New GF Jocelyn Chew ‘Unfazed’ By Cassie’s Shady Instagram Messages

Diddy’s rumored new love Jocelyn Chew is feeling pretty great about her relationship with the music mogul and isn’t letting his ex Cassie or her harsh Instagram messages get under her skin.

Diddy‘s rumored new girlfriend, Jocelyn Chew, 36, is not at all bothered by his ex Cassie‘s recent shady Instagram messages, including one that read “F**k these h*es,” and in fact, she finds them amusing. “Jocelyn is completely unfazed by Cassie and actually thinks it’s kind of funny if she is in fact throwing shade with her cryptic Instagram messages,” a source close to Jocelyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jocelyn is a very confident woman and does not get jealous easily. She realizes Cassie and Diddy have a past, but knows it’s just that, a past.”

Jocelyn’s confidence reflects in the happiness she’s able to find whether she’s in a relationship or single. “Jocelyn is really independent and is just as happy being single and hanging out with friends as she is being in a relationship,” the source continued. “So although she’s having a blast with Diddy, Jocelyn’s not insecure one bit with him because she can take or leave the relationship at any time.”