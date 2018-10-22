Congrats
Chris Carmack, 37, Married: ‘Nashville’ & ‘The O.C.’ Star Weds Erin Slaver In Romantic Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Chris Carmack and his longtime love, Erin Slaver — they’re officially married! The actor confirmed he tied the knot with two Instagram posts Oct. 19. See the wedding pic here!

Chris Carmack, 37, and Erin Slaver are married! The actor, who has starred in shows like Nashville and The O.C., took to Instagram on Oct. 19 to share two photos of the big day. In one pic, he and Erin are in the midst of a romantic lip lock while standing on a dock, and in the other, they’re gazing into one another’s eyes after their first look moment. Erin looked stunning in her white dress, which featured thin straps and a gorgeous train. She accessorized with classy pearls, as well as a flower crown to fit the outdoor theme. Beautiful!

These lovebirds were first connected by their love of music — they actually met through their respective work on the show Nashville! While Chris starred on the show for several seasons, Erin appeared as a backup singer for Hayden Panettiere’s character, Juliette Barnes. She also played violin in a band with Sam Palladio, who starred as Gunnar on the show and happily attended the couple’s nuptials. Chris and Erin were friends first, but started dating about a year after they first met.

In March 2016, Chris popped the question on a New York City hotel rooftop. The couple’s daughter was born five months later, in August of that year.

Chris was cast in a recurring role as an orthopedic surgeon for season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy over the summer. He made his debut during the show’s premiere episode on Sept. 27. It’s certainly been quite a year for this guy!