Stars Dressed Like Characters From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’: Gwen Stefani & More

With Halloween just around the corner, check out all of the celebs who have rocked costumes inspired by ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’!

October 31st is almost upon us, which means it’s totally acceptable to scream “This Halloween! This is Halloween!” at the top of your lungs. In honor of The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ 25th anniversary this year, we’ve compiled a list of all the celebs who have dressed up as Jack Skellington and his boo Sally, the rag doll. For instance, just recently Gwen Stefani dressed up as Sally while Blake Shelton dressed up as a sailor. While he didn’t fulfill his half of the couple’s costume, he made up for it by planting a huge kiss on her. But Gwen isn’t the only celeb who rocked this iconic look!

None other than Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan played the dead couple long before their own relationship died. In fact, Channing was not even recognizable underneath his accurate Jack Skellington mask. Posting the pic of the two of them in their costumes on her Instagram, Jenna wrote, “When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone.”

When it comes down to it, Blake loved Gwen’s Nightmare Before Christmas costume. “Gwen could dress up in a trash bag and Blake would still find her sexy,” a source close to the country singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have insane chemistry, it’s off the charts. Gwen loves to dress up and Blake loves when she does it, so they’re very well suited in that regard.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the best Halloween costumes this year. In the meantime, take a trip to Halloween Town and see all of the amazing Nightmare Before Christmas-themed get-ups in our gallery above!