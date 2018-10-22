Cassie Returns To Instagram With Scathing Message 4 Days After Diddy Split News Breaks

She has yet to address her split from Diddy directly, but Cassie said a lot with a cryptic message on Instagram Oct. 21, posted amidst reports that her ex has moved on with someone new. See it here!

Cassie seems to have some feelings about her ex, Diddy, reportedly moving on with 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew! The singer has mostly kept quiet on social media since news broke on Oct. 17 that she had ended her 11-year, on/off relationship with the hip-hop mogul, but she returned with a post to her Instagram Story on Oct. 21. The message read, “F*** these hoes,” amidst a black background. We hear you loud and clear, Cassie!

It’s unclear if this message is in any way related to Cassie’s drama with Diddy, but the timing is definitely interesting. On Oct. 17, it was confirmed by a rep that the 32-year-old and Diddy had actually ended their relationship “months ago.” That same day, reports surfaced that he had been seeing Jocelyn, which was never confirmed officially. It was reported that the two had spent time in Miami together in September, then attended Drake’s concert as a couple earlier this month.

Of course, this is not the first time there has been drama in Cassie and Diddy’s relationship — they’ve broken up and gotten back together more than once over the course of their romance. Cops were even called to their home after a domestic dispute in 2016!

However, this time around, the split definitely seems to be lasting longer than usual, and with the reports that Diddy’s moved on, it seems like the breakup could possibly be for good. Based on the above message, Cassie doesn’t seem too bothered by things, though!