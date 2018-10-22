Brother Nature Apologizes For Disturbing Tweets Going Viral: I Have ‘Evolved As A Human Being’

Hours after his vulgar and disturbing tweets from 2012 went viral, Brother Nature took to Twitter to issue a lengthy apology. See his message here.

“I woke up this morning to seeing my old tweets resurface on my timeline and my heart dropped,” Brother Nature wrote. “I started using Twitter when I was 12 years old, I was very impressionable and was seeking attention. I am sorry to all of the people that I offended and have let down. I apologize or 12 year old Kelvin and take total responsibility for my words. Everyone changes, everyone learns, and everyone makes mistakes. That’s why I spread so much positivity with the platform I was given, to be .a role model for the kids. I hope that all of my friends, fans, and followers truly understand and believe that I have evolved as a human being and I lead with love. I was a child and am now a man asking you to accept the apology of a young boy.”

Brother Nature, whose real name is Kelvin Pena’s, message confirms that the screenshotted tweets were legit. In the disturbing tweets, he compared JAY-Z to a monkey, praised Chris Brown for assaulting Rihanna, and showed support to Hitler and Nazis. Fans were absolutely disgusted when the tweets resurfaced on Oct. 21, and the YouTube star quickly began trending on Twitter. Brother Nature rose to fame in 2016 as “the deer whisperer,” after a YouTube video of him interacting closely with a deer he named Canela went viral. He briefly put his social media accounts on ‘private’ after the tweets first went viral.

Now, his Twitter account is back up and running, and fans showed major support after his apology was issued. “Think: Would you rather support someone that’s never made a mistake, or support someone that’s made mistakes and knows how to rise up from the ashes,” one person wrote. “People are able to make mistakes and find ways to persevere…that’s leadership.”

Brother Nature boasts 1.5 million followers on Twitter, and his message received more than 60,000 retweets in less than 12 hours.