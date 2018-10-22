Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Were Doomed Even Before Mac Miller’s Death: Here’s Why

Although their engagement is over, more details surrounding Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship, or lack there of, keep on coming! It turns out, these two reportedly had no plans to, well, plan their wedding after all…

Did Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24, really ever stand a chance? Well, according to a bombshell report, the singer and comedian apparently didn’t have any plans to move past their engagement — aka, actually go through with their wedding! After Pete popped the question with a $100,000 diamond ring, in June, months passed and the couple never planned a single detail of their wedding.

They let the entire summer pass without locking down a venue, buying a wedding dress, or even picking a date, sources tell TMZ. In fact, Ariana and Pete’s future was reportedly all talk and no action. The “Bed” singer only talked about a wedding with her mother, according to the report.

News that Ariana and Pete called off their engagement broke on October 14. The split came just one month after her ex, Mac Miller was found dead of an alleged drug overdose at age 26. The singer mourned the rapper’s death publicly on Twitter and stepped away from the spotlight. — That’s when reports claimed Miller’s death played a role in her split with Davidson. Ariana dated Mac Miller for nearly two years. They split in May 2018.

Since their split went public, Ariana has reportedly returned the engagement ring, but kept their pet pig.

While Ariana and Pete have yet to give an exact reason for ending their engagement, Pete addressed the split on October 20. “I think you could tell I didn’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” he said during a performance at the Judd and Pete For America benefit show in West Hollywood.

Pete also joked about how he no longer has a place to live now that he’s not staying with Ariana in her New York City pad. “Anybody have any open rooms?” he asked. “I’m looking for a roommate.”