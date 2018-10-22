And baby makes three! Eight months after tying the knot, Amy and Chris are expecting a little one — and their exciting news was announced in the best way possible.

Yay! Amy Schumer, 37, and her husband Chris Fischer, 38, are growing their family less than a year after their wedding ceremony. We’re so happy for the cute couple and can’t wait to see Amy out and about with a beautiful baby bump. While the actress still hasn’t confirmed the news, she had her best friend make the announcement for her. How sneaky — but we aren’t surprised! It would be out of character for Amy to reveal that she was expecting with a standard Insta post, if you ask us. Instead, her friend Jessica Yellin shared a screenshot of congressional and gubernatorial candidates to vote for. But there was a surprise at the end!

“So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise,” Jessica said. “Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.” We just hope this isn’t a false alarm — because it wouldn’t be the first time that Amy has done that to us! Who could forget how she posted a picture in a red spaghetti strap with her hands over her stomach? While it looked like the actress was pointing to a possible baby bump, especially since her caption said she was “cooking something up,” she was only promoting her clothing line. Wow! Way to get us excited, Amy.

So here’s to hoping this is the real deal. Voting encouragement mixed in with baby news? It doesn’t get much better than that.

Amy and Chris, a chef, got married on Feb. 13 after just a few months of dating. They didn’t waste any time tying the knot or having a baby because when you know, you know! We can’t say congrats enough.