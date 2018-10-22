Why Amy Schumer’s Friends Are Not Surprised She Got Pregnant 8 Mos. After Marriage

Amy Schumer shocked her friends when she married chef Chris Fischer after only a few months of dating. But her pals are not at all surprised that the comedienne is now pregnant with their first child eight months after their wedding.

Amy Schumer‘s surprise Feb. 13 wedding to chef Chris Fischer after only a few months of dating caught her pals off guard. But the Oct. 22 news that the Train Wreck star is pregnant with the couple’s first child is something her friends have been anticipating ever since the funny lady tied the knot. “Amy always wanted to start her own family, so she’s really excited. The pregnancy didn’t come as a surprise at all to friends close to her, she has been talking about it since before she got married,” a source close to Amy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The plan all along was to get pregnant quickly. It seemed like she was hot to trot when it came to getting married and to have kids as soon as things got serious with Chris,” the insider continues. Amy, 37, and former boyfriend Ben Hanisch were together for two long years before breaking up in the summer of 2017. By that November she was first linked to Chris, who is the brother of her personal assistant.

A mere TWO DAYS before her secret wedding, Amy made their dating relationship official on social media. She still managed to get pals Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal and other stars to a private ocean side estate in Malibu for her Valentine’s Day eve nuptials. Just about every A-lister on the planet was already in L.A. for Ellen DeGeneres‘ star-studded 60th birthday party on Feb. 11, where Amy first debuted Chris as her boyfriend.

Pregnancy hasn’t stopped Amy from being vocal and active about her political beliefs. The comedienne was arrested on Oct. 4 in Washington D.C. while protesting then-SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh‘s Senate confirmation vote. She even used her pregnancy announcement in a get out to vote campaign for the Nov. 2018 mid-term elections. Amy used an Instagram pic shot earlier in the day of pregnant Meghan Markle cradling her oh-so tiny baby bump while holding hands with Prince Harry in Australia. She then swapped out their heads to include Amy and Chris atop their bodies with caption that she had “exiting news” to share. The I Feel Pretty star directed fans to pal Jessica Yellin‘s IG page where she shared a screenshot of congressional and gubernatorial candidates to vote for. At the very end of the list the final line read “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.” Sneaky!