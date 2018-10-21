Brother Nature: 5 Things To Know About YouTube Star Accused Of Writing Super Disturbing Tweets

YouTube star, Brother Nature, has been accused of writing some insanely disturbing tweets back in 2011 and 2012. Here’s everything to know about him and the scandal.

Old tweets of Brother Nature’s have surfaced online, and they are quite disturbing. The YouTube star, who rose to fame in 2016 with a viral video, set his Twitter account to private on Oct. 21 after screenshots of his tweets from 2011 and 2012 began surfacing online. The incredibly disturbing tweets left fans in a frenzy, with many accusing him of being racist, sexist and anti-Semitic. Since his account is now private, there is no hard evidence that the tweets actually came from his page, or if they were mocked up. Here’s more to know about him and the shocking Twitter scandal:

1. What did his alleged tweets say? Before Brother Nature’s Twitter account was made private, fans grabbed screenshots of the alleged tweets he sent back in 2011 and 2012, when he was just 14 years old. In one alleged tweet, he compared JAY-Z to a “monkey.” He also allegedly voiced his support for Chris Brown in the aftermath of his assault on Rihanna. “When I grow up I wanna be like Chris Brown,” he wrote. “So if my girlfriend tried to look through my phone while driving I can choke and punch her.” In other alleged disturbing tweets, he compared himself to Hitler, said women’s rights were a “joke” and complained about there being too many “coons” on his Twitter timeline.

2. Why is he famous? Brother Nature published a video on YouTube in 2016 called “Money and the Deer Squad,” which quickly went viral. In the video, he interacts with a deer named Canela, and refers to himself as the “deer whisperer.” It led to him filming more videos with Canela and other animals.

3. What is his real name? Brother Nature’s real name is Kelvin Pena. However, he goes by Brother Nature publicly because of his relationship with animals. He developed the name after his videos with animals like Canela were successful.

4. He’s partnered with Uber. After his rise to fame, Brother Nature partnered with Uber for an endorsement deal. He often provides codes for free or discounted rides, as well as UberEats discounts, to his fans.

5. He’s charitable. Brother Nature started the Everybody Eats Foundation, which works to feed those who are hungry. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, Brother Nature raised money to ship food and supplies to the country, and his followers donated thousands of dollars.