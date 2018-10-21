Chanel West Coast, Ashley Graham & More Stars Posing In Lingerie For Sexy Pics

Chanel West Coast and Ashley Graham are just two of the celebs who love to pose in lingerie. See all the sexy pics of stars here!

Chanel West Coast shared a series of sexy photos to her Instagram on Oct. 20. In the pics, the rapper can be seen lying on a bed in black lacy lingerie surrounded by roses. But Chanel isn’t the only star who’s stripped down for photoshoots or the runway!

If you check out Ashley Graham‘s Twitter, you’ll see plenty of gorgeous photos of the model slaying in lingerie. While she’s comfortable getting undressed for the camera, she recently opened up about how she’s glad the #MeToo movement has helped change the industry to be more aware of model’s safety and emotions during nude photoshoots.

“A lot has changed and I think that people are much more mindful of where you’re changing, if you’re naked on set that everything is very closed off and that you feel comfortable,” she said during a panel discussion with Vogue. Gigi Hadid, who was also a panelist, also opened up about how she’s not as comfortable being naked as some of her peers.

“Some people are empowered and excited to be naked and that is amazing. And I wish I was one of those people and I am not one of those people. And I’ve accepted that about myself and that is okay,” she said. But even though nudity isn’t Gigi’s favorite, she seems okay with wearing lingerie for runway shows, and walked in Rihanna‘s Fenty x Savage show during New York Fashion Week last month.

Another celeb that has been spotted wearing lingerie is Kim Kardashian, who, like Gigi, doesn’t always feel confident when she’s not wearing clothes. “It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” Kim explained in a recent interview with Richardson. “My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”

