‘DWTS: Juniors’ Recap: [SPOILER] Sobs After Being Eliminated During Week 3

[SPOILER] was brought to tears after being eliminated on episode three of ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.’ Here’s a recap of everything that went down on Oct. 21!

It’s Disney Night on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors! The first pair to hit the floor was Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber. Sophia got a visit from her godmother, Kim Kardashian, at rehearsal, and got some good advice for being confident on the show. The duo danced a Little Mermaid-themed Samba, and earned a score of 19, with 6s from Adam Rippon and Mandy Moore and a 7 from Val Chmerkovskiy. Up next was Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko. Their gorgeous contemporary dance, inspired by Pocahontas, got them a 27, with all three judges scoring it with a 9.

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong, danced a Lilo & Stitch-themed Samba next. The adorable dance earned them 8s from Mandy and Adam and a 9 from Val, for a total of 25! Next, Mandla Morris and his partner, Brightyn Brems, who are mentored by Cheryl Burke, hit the floor to perform a Jazz dance to a song from Coco. The routine earned them 7s from all three judges, for a total of 21, and Val admitted he was a bit “underwhelmed” by it. They were followed by Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, mentored by Rylee’s sister, Lindsay Arnold, who danced an amazing Charleston to an Aladdin theme. The dance was scored a 9 by all three judges for a 27.

Honey Boo Boo and her partner, Tristan Ianiero, who are mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, danced their Beauty and the Beast-themed Foxtrot next. They got three 7s from the judges for a total score of 21. The next dance was a Contemporary to Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” by Sky Brown and JT Church, who are mentored by Alan Bersten. They earned three 8s for their dance, a total of 24.

Up next, Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater, danced a Foxtrot to a Toy Story song. They got 7s from Mandy and Adam, and an 8 from Val, for a total of 22. The final dance of the night was from Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson. They danced a Hercules-inspired Jive, and scored three 7s for a total of 21 from the judges.

Unfortunately, one celebrity had to be sent home at the end of the night. With the judges and audience’s votes combined, it was Sophia who was sent packing…and she was devastated. We’re so sad to see her go!